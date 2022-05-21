LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LPTH. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised LightPath Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on LightPath Technologies from $3.30 to $3.70 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LightPath Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.07.

Shares of LPTH stock opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. LightPath Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $3.57.

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Darcie Peck purchased 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $60,880 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPTH. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $3,344,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 62.0% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 509,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 195,018 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 66.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 120,870 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the second quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,218,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

