Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target Cut to $39.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $54.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LSPD. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $96.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.38.

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at $22.99 on Friday. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12-month low of $15.03 and a 12-month high of $130.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.21.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

