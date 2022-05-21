Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Price Target Increased to C$43.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LSPD has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$80.00 to C$60.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reissued a buy rating and issued a C$35.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Friday. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$71.00 to C$60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$100.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce to C$45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$76.16.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

TSE LSPD opened at C$29.51 on Friday. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52 week low of C$19.58 and a 52 week high of C$165.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$44.59.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.