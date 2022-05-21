Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Limoneira’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.01. Limoneira reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.11). Limoneira had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $39.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS.

LMNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Limoneira from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Limoneira from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Limoneira in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

LMNR stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.06. The company had a trading volume of 123,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,365. The company has a market capitalization of $195.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.72 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.30. Limoneira has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -83.33%.

In other news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza bought 21,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $272,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMNR. CWM LLC bought a new position in Limoneira in the 4th quarter valued at $740,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Limoneira by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Limoneira by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 11,293 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Limoneira during the 4th quarter worth $2,026,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Limoneira by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 62,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 14,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

