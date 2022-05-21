Liquity Reaches Market Capitalization of $114.88 Million (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Liquity has a market capitalization of $114.88 million and $885,156.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Liquity has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. One Liquity coin can currently be bought for about $1.61 or 0.00005491 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,088.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,109.23 or 0.07209941 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.95 or 0.00509141 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00033207 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,832.24 or 1.77176756 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008870 BTC.

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,508,446 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

