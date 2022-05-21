Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 246.7% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,009,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,895,000 after buying an additional 718,639 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Lithia Motors by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 810,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.0% during the third quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 790,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,462,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 53.2% during the third quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 762,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,804,000 after purchasing an additional 264,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

In other news, SVP George N. Hines sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.09, for a total transaction of $624,423.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Louis Miramontes sold 250 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.03, for a total transaction of $80,257.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,681 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

LAD traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $284.52. 456,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,492. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $272.20 and a 12 month high of $387.63.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $2.33. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 43.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 4.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LAD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.71.

Lithia Motors Profile (Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.