Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$43.80.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

In other news, Senior Officer Rene James William Leblanc sold 37,900 shares of Lithium Americas stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.26, for a total transaction of C$1,639,394.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,081 shares in the company, valued at C$3,550,479.32. Also, Senior Officer Eduard Epshtein sold 9,762 shares of Lithium Americas stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.02, for a total transaction of C$419,961.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 919,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$39,566,354.40.

Lithium Americas stock traded down C$0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$31.55. The company had a trading volume of 949,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,400. The firm has a market cap of C$4.24 billion and a PE ratio of -75.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.97, a current ratio of 64.51 and a quick ratio of 62.09. Lithium Americas has a one year low of C$16.03 and a one year high of C$53.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$36.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.42.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.13). As a group, research analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

