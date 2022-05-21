Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF (NYSEARCA:CNCR) Trading Up 2.1%

Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF (NYSEARCA:CNCR – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.61 and last traded at $14.61. Approximately 1,637 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 7,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.31.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.68.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.