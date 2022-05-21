Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on LPX. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $63.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.27 and a 200-day moving average of $68.95. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52 week low of $50.12 and a 52 week high of $79.77.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 105.01% and a net margin of 31.62%. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 5.31%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 7,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $572,777.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,780.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,050,521 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $248,581,000 after purchasing an additional 161,376 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 7.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,592,669 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $220,482,000 after purchasing an additional 246,487 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 24.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,311,921 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $205,737,000 after purchasing an additional 655,132 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,884,654 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $177,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,616 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,618,133 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $205,130,000 after purchasing an additional 35,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

