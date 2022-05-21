Loungers (LON:LGRS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $209.00

Shares of Loungers plc (LON:LGRS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 209 ($2.58) and last traded at GBX 210 ($2.59), with a volume of 32609 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 219 ($2.70).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.81) target price on shares of Loungers in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.74, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £210.10 million and a PE ratio of -511.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 239.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 261.65.

Loungers plc operates cafés, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of April 18, 2021, it operated 168 sites, including 138 Lounges and 30 Cosy Club cafés, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

