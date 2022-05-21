Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Guggenheim to $240.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

LOW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Gordon Haskett cut Lowe’s Companies from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $243.84.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $184.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $205.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.72. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $179.22 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,977,035,000 after buying an additional 296,707 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,899,139 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,205,116,000 after buying an additional 203,878 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,751,232,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,675,859 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,349,793,000 after buying an additional 205,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,209,213,000 after buying an additional 290,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

