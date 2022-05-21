LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Stake Lifted by Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS raised its position in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,356,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220,798 shares during the period. LSB Industries accounts for approximately 33.6% of Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS owned approximately 0.61% of LSB Industries worth $600,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 200.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,364,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,932,000 after acquiring an additional 910,481 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,314,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,527,000 after acquiring an additional 287,077 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,277,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,119,000 after acquiring an additional 308,175 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,156,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,775,000 after acquiring an additional 171,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 520,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,746,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

LXU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LSB Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised LSB Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE:LXU traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.02. 738,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,326. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. LSB Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $27.45.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $198.98 million during the quarter. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 102.15% and a net margin of 17.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

