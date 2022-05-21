LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LSI Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LSI Industries has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.75.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

LYTS opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. LSI Industries has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average of $6.80. The stock has a market cap of $179.96 million, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.34.

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $110.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LSI Industries will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,066,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,397,000 after acquiring an additional 21,367 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 5.2% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 883,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 43,520 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 826,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 10,754 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LSI Industries by 29.1% during the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 649,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 146,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in LSI Industries by 90.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 434,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 205,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

LSI Industries Inc manufactures and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.