LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Receives $35.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.
LTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 93.7% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 32,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 15,762 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the first quarter valued at $9,948,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the first quarter valued at $263,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 12.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 2.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.
LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.26). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 36.03%. The company had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. LTC Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that LTC Properties will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.56%.
About LTC Properties (Get Rating)
LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.
