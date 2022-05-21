LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Receives $35.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

LTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 93.7% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 32,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 15,762 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the first quarter valued at $9,948,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the first quarter valued at $263,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 12.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 2.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $37.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 15.55 and a quick ratio of 15.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.94. LTC Properties has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $40.58. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.97.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.26). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 36.03%. The company had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. LTC Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that LTC Properties will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.56%.

About LTC Properties (Get Rating)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.