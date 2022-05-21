Lua Swap Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.20 Million (LUA)

Lua Swap (LUA) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 21st. During the last seven days, Lua Swap has traded flat against the dollar. One Lua Swap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges. Lua Swap has a market cap of $5.20 million and $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lua Swap Profile

Lua Swap (CRYPTO:LUA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

