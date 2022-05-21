Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Up 10.1%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as 19.20 and last traded at 19.12. 557,411 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 29,834,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at 17.36.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LCID shares. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Lucid Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 34.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a current ratio of 11.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 21.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is 31.66.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.30 by 0.25. The business had revenue of 57.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 55.56 million. The company’s revenue was up 18334.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

