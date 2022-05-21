Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. is based in CHICO, Calif. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $33.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.86.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge stock opened at $11.37 on Friday. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $15.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $96.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 51.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lulu's Fashion Lounge

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. It offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. The company sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; earned media; and paid media that consists of paid advertisement on search engines, such as Google and Bing, as well as social media platforms comprising Facebook and Instagram.

