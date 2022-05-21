Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Director James Christopher Hunt Acquires 5,000 Shares

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) Director James Christopher Hunt purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $12,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 580,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

James Christopher Hunt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 20th, James Christopher Hunt purchased 5,000 shares of Lument Finance Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $12,700.00.

On Monday, March 21st, James Christopher Hunt acquired 15,000 shares of Lument Finance Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $41,850.00.

LFT opened at $2.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.24. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $4.48. The company has a market cap of $131.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.18.

Lument Finance Trust ( NYSE:LFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 8.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lument Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

LFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Lument Finance Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFT. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lument Finance Trust during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lument Finance Trust during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lument Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lument Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Lument Finance Trust by 115.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 36,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

