LXI REIT plc (LON:LXI) Declares GBX 1.50 Dividend

LXI REIT plc (LON:LXI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LXI opened at GBX 141.20 ($1.74) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.94, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.40. LXI REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 132.40 ($1.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 155.60 ($1.92). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 146.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 145.20.

Get LXI REIT alerts:

LXI REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Company, a real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LXI REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXI REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.