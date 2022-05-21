LXI REIT plc (LON:LXI) Declares GBX 1.50 Dividend

LXI REIT plc (LON:LXI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LXI opened at GBX 141.20 ($1.74) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.94, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.40. LXI REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 132.40 ($1.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 155.60 ($1.92). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 146.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 145.20.
LXI REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)
