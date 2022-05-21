Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.76

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.76 and last traded at $12.04, with a volume of 105818 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.29.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Macerich from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.09.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average is $16.32.

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.63). Macerich had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 300.00%.

In other Macerich news, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $33,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 475,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,564,250.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Edward C. Coppola bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $149,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $329,390 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Macerich by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,408,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,183,000 after buying an additional 453,813 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Macerich by 17.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,459,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,100,000 after purchasing an additional 373,618 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Macerich by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 62,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 1,196.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 357,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after buying an additional 329,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 15,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

