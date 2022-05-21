Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $13.50 to $12.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Macerich from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Macerich from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Macerich from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.09.

Shares of MAC stock opened at $11.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.35, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.88. Macerich has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $22.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.20 million. Macerich had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Macerich will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently 300.00%.

In related news, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $149,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $33,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 475,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,564,250.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $329,390. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 201.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 546.2% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

