Made Tech Group (LON:MTEC) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of Made Tech Group Plc (LON:MTEC – Get Rating) fell 4.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 35 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 35.50 ($0.44). 38,772 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 260,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37 ($0.46).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Made Tech Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 38.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £52.57 million and a PE ratio of -70.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

In other Made Tech Group news, insider Joanne Carolyn Lake bought 20,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £9,999.84 ($12,327.22).

About Made Tech Group (LON:MTEC)

Made Tech Group Plc provides digital, data, and technology services to the public sector in the United Kingdom. The company offers digital delivery, data infrastructure and insights, embedded capabilities, and legacy application transformation services. It serves central and local government, housing, healthcare, transport, and education; police, justice, and emergency; and space, defense, and security sectors.

