Made Tech Group (LON:MTEC) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of Made Tech Group Plc (LON:MTEC – Get Rating) fell 4.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 35 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 35.50 ($0.44). 38,772 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 260,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37 ($0.46).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Made Tech Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 38.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £52.57 million and a PE ratio of -70.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.
About Made Tech Group (LON:MTEC)
Made Tech Group Plc provides digital, data, and technology services to the public sector in the United Kingdom. The company offers digital delivery, data infrastructure and insights, embedded capabilities, and legacy application transformation services. It serves central and local government, housing, healthcare, transport, and education; police, justice, and emergency; and space, defense, and security sectors.
Read More
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for Made Tech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Made Tech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.