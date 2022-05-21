Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

A number of research firms have commented on MGA. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Magna International from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Magna International from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Magna International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Magna International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Magna International by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Magna International by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Magna International by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Magna International by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Magna International in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Magna International stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,295,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,061. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.07. Magna International has a 1-year low of $54.60 and a 1-year high of $104.28.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 11.21%. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Magna International will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

