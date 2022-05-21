Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) versus First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Critical Analysis

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) and First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Magyar Bancorp and First Guaranty Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magyar Bancorp $31.94 million 2.56 $6.12 million $1.02 11.28 First Guaranty Bancshares $122.68 million 2.40 $27.30 million $2.60 10.55

First Guaranty Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Magyar Bancorp. First Guaranty Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magyar Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.3% of Magyar Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.3% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Magyar Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.7% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Magyar Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. First Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Magyar Bancorp pays out 11.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Guaranty Bancshares pays out 24.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Guaranty Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First Guaranty Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Magyar Bancorp has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Magyar Bancorp and First Guaranty Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magyar Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Guaranty Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Guaranty Bancshares has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.13%. Given First Guaranty Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Guaranty Bancshares is more favorable than Magyar Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Magyar Bancorp and First Guaranty Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magyar Bancorp 21.60% 7.46% 0.83% First Guaranty Bancshares 23.43% 15.99% 1.05%

Summary

First Guaranty Bancshares beats Magyar Bancorp on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Magyar Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, and construction loans, as well as small business administration loans. In addition, it offers non-deposit investment products and financial planning services, including insurance products, fixed and variable annuities, and retirement planning for individual and commercial customers; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities. The company has seven branch offices located in New Brunswick, North Brunswick, South Brunswick, Branchburg, Bridgewater, and Edison, New Jersey. Magyar Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities. The company also provides loans, such as non-farm, non-residential loans secured by real estate, commercial and industrial loans, one- to four-family residential loans, multifamily loans, construction and land development loans, agricultural loans, farmland loans, and consumer and other loans to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals, and individuals. In addition, it offers a range of consumer services, including credit cards, mobile deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, official checks, online and mobile banking, automated teller machines, and online bill pay; provides additional solutions, such as merchant services, remote deposit capture, and lockbox services to business customers; and invests a portion of its assets in securities issued by the United States Government and its agencies, state and municipal obligations, corporate debt securities, mutual funds, and equity securities, as well as invests in mortgage-backed securities primarily issued or guaranteed by United States Government agencies or enterprises. The company operates through 36 banking facilities primarily located in market services areas of Hammond, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Shreveport-Bossier City, Lake Charles, Alexandria, Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, Waco, Kentucky, and West Virginia. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Hammond, Louisiana.

