MAI Capital Management Acquires 2,999 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Exelon were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Shares of EXC opened at $47.15 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

In related news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $211,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,018,854.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,264.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,813 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,947. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Exelon (Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.