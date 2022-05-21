MAI Capital Management Buys 234 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Linde were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Linde by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,474,000 after buying an additional 15,786 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,041,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Linde by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,812,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in Linde by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Linde by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

LIN opened at $315.18 on Friday. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $267.51 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $313.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.53. The company has a market cap of $158.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 60.31%.

LIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $352.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 29th. AlphaValue raised shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.15.

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

