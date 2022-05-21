MAI Capital Management Buys 624 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROK. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patricia A. Watson bought 1,110 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROK opened at $199.51 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $191.07 and a 52 week high of $354.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $251.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.00.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 81.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $292.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $261.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $308.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.06.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

