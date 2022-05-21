MAI Capital Management Grows Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DELL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 744,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,808,000 after acquiring an additional 55,929 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 898.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after buying an additional 153,968 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 13,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 97,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after buying an additional 37,344 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 30.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,789 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $277,872.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,792. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,892 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total transaction of $3,083,667.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 160,212 shares in the company, valued at $7,613,274.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 327,907 shares of company stock worth $17,145,029. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $40.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $61.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.67.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $27.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.52 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.72%.

DELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Dell Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

About Dell Technologies (Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.