MAI Capital Management Has $748,000 Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

MAI Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of General Electric by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,808 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,033,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,042,334,000 after buying an additional 852,849 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in General Electric by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,780,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $357,156,000 after buying an additional 219,321 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 10.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,419,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $249,308,000 after purchasing an additional 226,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,562,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $147,625,000 after purchasing an additional 766,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of General Electric to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.93.

Shares of GE stock opened at $75.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.08 and its 200-day moving average is $93.45. The stock has a market cap of $82.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.43, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.02. General Electric has a 52-week low of $71.14 and a 52-week high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

