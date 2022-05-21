MAI Capital Management Increases Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 29.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,052,000 after purchasing an additional 96,914 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 149.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 5.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 584,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,100,000 after buying an additional 32,481 shares during the period.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

In other Sun Communities news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total transaction of $2,073,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,804,526.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $88,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.60.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $157.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 50.87, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.63. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.51 and a 1-year high of $211.79.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 5.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 113.55%.

Sun Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.