MAI Capital Management Increases Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $95.81 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.17 and a 12-month high of $99.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 72.98%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.83.

In related news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 536 shares of company stock valued at $49,448 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

