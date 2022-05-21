MAI Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 155.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,196 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,301.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FNDE stock opened at $27.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.13. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $25.88 and a 52-week high of $33.54.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.