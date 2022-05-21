MAI Capital Management Sells 2,612 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

MAI Capital Management lessened its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 30,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $53.41 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $52.27 and a twelve month high of $60.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.06 and its 200 day moving average is $57.42.

