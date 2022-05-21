MAI Capital Management Sells 272 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

MAI Capital Management trimmed its position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in AtriCure by 5.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,544 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,808 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp grew its position in AtriCure by 2.6% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 15,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AtriCure by 1,351.4% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in AtriCure by 1.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 66,280 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $112,698.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,520 shares of company stock worth $362,135. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATRC opened at $43.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99 and a beta of 1.19. AtriCure, Inc. has a one year low of $38.64 and a one year high of $89.18.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). The company had revenue of $74.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.17 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ATRC shares. TheStreet downgraded AtriCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on AtriCure from $79.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.13.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

