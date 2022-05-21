Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Purchased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 516.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 185,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after buying an additional 155,303 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 234.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 179,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after buying an additional 125,787 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 26.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,613,000 after buying an additional 109,719 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 24.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,112,000 after buying an additional 106,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after buying an additional 81,012 shares during the last quarter. 17.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

NYSE:MAIN opened at $35.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $47.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $79.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.59 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 110.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.09%.

In other Main Street Capital news, Director John Earl Jackson bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.22 per share, with a total value of $75,996.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 50,000 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $2,157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,010 shares of company stock worth $6,403,425 in the last three months. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital to $37.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Main Street Capital Profile (Get Rating)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.