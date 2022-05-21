Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.23

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $37.23 and traded as low as $28.70. Makita shares last traded at $29.18, with a volume of 48,297 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MKTAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Makita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Makita from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.12.

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

