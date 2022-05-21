Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Makita from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Makita stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. Makita has a fifty-two week low of $27.48 and a fifty-two week high of $65.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.93.

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

