MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Trading 10% Higher

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) shares traded up 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.54 and last traded at $3.51. 174,347 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,864,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of MannKind to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of MannKind from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Get MannKind alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $929.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.85.

MannKind ( NASDAQ:MNKD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MannKind Co. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MannKind news, insider Alejandro Galindo acquired 36,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $99,999.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony C. Hooper bought 40,000 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $108,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in MannKind in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in MannKind by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 43,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 30,645 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 612,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 195,900 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MannKind during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of MannKind during the 1st quarter worth about $872,000. Institutional investors own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

About MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.