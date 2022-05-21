Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler to $39.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler currently has a na rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MRO. StockNews.com started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Susquehanna raised shares of Marathon Oil from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Benchmark cut shares of Marathon Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.06.

NYSE MRO opened at $27.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.53 and its 200 day moving average is $21.00.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 11.15%.

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 54,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $1,251,429.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $200,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,290,067 shares of company stock worth $32,798,479. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after buying an additional 8,091,570 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,191,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091,506 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,140 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 3,527.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,735,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $36,456,000. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

