Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Purchased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 390,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,250 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.06% of Marathon Petroleum worth $24,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 445,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,541,000 after acquiring an additional 219,815 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 7,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 204.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 61,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 40,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

MPC traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.56. 5,892,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,634,989. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.19 and a fifty-two week high of $98.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $52.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.77.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.77%.

MPC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.85.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

