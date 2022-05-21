MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MariMed Inc. is a multi-state cannabis operator. The Company develops, owns and manages seed to sale state-licensed cannabis facilities, which are models in horticultural principles, cannabis cultivation, cannabis-infused products and dispensary operations. Its products and brands, includes Betty’s Eddies(R), Nature’s Heritage(TM), Bourne Baking Co. and K-Fusion(R). MariMed Inc. is based in NORWOOD, Mass. “

Get MariMed alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a speculative buy rating on shares of MariMed in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of MariMed in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of MRMD opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $209.65 million, a P/E ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 3.27. MariMed has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $31.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 million. MariMed had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 20.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that MariMed will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

MariMed Company Profile (Get Rating)

MariMed Inc engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company offers cannabis genetics produce flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; cannabis-infused products in the form of chewable tablets and powder drink mixes under the brand Kalm Fusion; natural fruit chews under the Betty's Eddies brand; brownies, cookies, and other social sweets under the Bubby's Baked brand; and cannabidiol formulations under the Florance brand.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MariMed (MRMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MariMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MariMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.