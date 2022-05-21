Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company specializing in the development of innovative peptide and nucleic acid-based immunotherapeutic vaccines for the treatment and eradication of cancer, including metastatic cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of MultiTAA T Cell Therapy, TPIV200 and TPIV100/110 which are in clinical stage. Marker Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as TapImmune Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MRKR. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Marker Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Marker Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of Marker Therapeutics stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average is $0.70. Marker Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $3.65.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marker Therapeutics will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,069,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 83,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 483,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 27,343 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.83% of the company’s stock.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications in the United States. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing tumor-associated antigens.

