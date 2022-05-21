MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $352.13.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MKTX. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MarketAxess from $367.00 to $361.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday.

In other MarketAxess news, Director Richard Leon Prager bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $271.25 per share, for a total transaction of $271,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,916.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at $450,263,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth about $140,595,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 232,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,423,000 after purchasing an additional 92,362 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,324,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,591,000 after purchasing an additional 86,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 549,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,940,000 after purchasing an additional 85,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX traded up $11.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $279.31. The stock had a trading volume of 396,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,960. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $294.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.15. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $249.01 and a 52 week high of $498.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85 and a beta of 0.56.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.34 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.96%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

