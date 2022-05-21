Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.31–$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $114.00 million-$123.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.41 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markforged from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Markforged from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.45.

Shares of MKFG stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $2.77. 1,259,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,616. Markforged has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $11.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.63 and a beta of 0.89.

Markforged ( NYSE:MKFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Markforged had a net margin of 21.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.45%. The company had revenue of $26.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Markforged will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKFG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Markforged in the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Markforged by 164.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Markforged in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Markforged by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Markforged by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 574,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. 54.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

