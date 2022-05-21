Marlin (POND) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $13.31 Million

Marlin (POND) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $39.24 million and $13.31 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Marlin coin can currently be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Marlin has traded up 30% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,251.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,432.88 or 0.08304636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001785 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 226.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.30 or 0.00509650 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00033507 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,466.61 or 1.79094874 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008856 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin launched on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 5,033,753,055 coins and its circulating supply is 3,906,753,055 coins. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

