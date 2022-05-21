Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MQ. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Marqeta from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Marqeta from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an equal weight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.68.

MQ opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average is $14.00. Marqeta has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $37.90.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 36.80% and a negative return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $155.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.79 million. Marqeta’s revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Marqeta will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Marqeta by 349.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,142,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,050,000 after purchasing an additional 28,882,196 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Marqeta during the 1st quarter valued at $18,253,000. Baader Bank INC increased its stake in Marqeta by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 520,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marqeta during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Marqeta by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 422,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 222,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

