Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Marshalls (LON:MSLH – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has GBX 629 ($7.75) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 885 ($10.91).

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MSLH. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Marshalls from GBX 790 ($9.74) to GBX 770 ($9.49) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Marshalls in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

MSLH opened at GBX 521.50 ($6.43) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 628.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 667.17. Marshalls has a 1-year low of GBX 513.50 ($6.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 857 ($10.56).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.60 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Marshalls’s previous dividend of $4.70. Marshalls’s dividend payout ratio is 0.33%.

In other Marshalls news, insider Martyn Coffey sold 48,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 593 ($7.31), for a total transaction of £289,988.86 ($357,481.34).

Marshalls Company Profile

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; artificial grass; garden and driveway design tools; and stone products.

