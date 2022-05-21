Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Masimo from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Masimo from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $199.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $141.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.45. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 1.00. Masimo has a 12 month low of $112.07 and a 12 month high of $305.21.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $304.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.04 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Masimo will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Masimo by 657.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

