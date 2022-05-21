Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 404,739 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 3,853,965 shares.The stock last traded at $23.74 and had previously closed at $24.75.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAT. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.29.

Get Mattel alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average is $22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Mattel had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 42.01%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 22.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mattel by 2.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Mattel by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Mattel by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Mattel by 6.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

About Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.