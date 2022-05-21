Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $36.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MAXR. TheStreet raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maxar Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.67.

MAXR stock opened at $25.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Maxar Technologies has a 12 month low of $22.92 and a 12 month high of $42.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.02.

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is 2.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

